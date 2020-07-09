Malawi: MCP's Mkaka Rejects Defrauding Asians, Organisations - Mutharika Claims Unaware of Tax Abuse

8 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has distanced himself from some people, who are calling organisations and Asian business community demanding various items in his name.

Mkaka said it was unfortunate that some people have resorted to turnishing his image and that of the newly formed government.

"I am shocked to learn that some people are impersonating me by calling organisations demanding things in my name.

"I have been given one of the numbers being used which I will be handing over to the police. I will call no organisation to demand anything.

"I am here in service to people and not to abuse my position," wrote Mkaka on his Facebook page.

He, therefore, warned that the long arm of the law will catch up with the offenders.

Meanwhile, information is emerging that former president Peter Mutharika was not aware that his name was being used by some people to import various items duty-free.

According to unconfirmed reports, over the past six years, Mutharika's Taxpayers Identification Number (TPIN) was used to import K900 billion of duty-free items.

Among the items include the questionable 800,000 bags of cement that were imported for personal use without the knowledge of the former president.

Tax law requires individuals and companies to register for tax purposes and the tax collecting body issues a TPIN on registration that should be used on any correspondence with the Authority.

Individuals believed to have been using this TPIN are Mutharika's bodyguard Norman Paulos Chisale and the former first lady Gertrude Mutharika.

Chisale and the former first lady are largely believed by many that they were involved in a fraudulent syndicate that has seen them amassing a fortune beyond measure.

