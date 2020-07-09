Kenya: City Water Firm Announces 48-Hour Supply Disruption for Scheduled Maintenance

8 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) is Thursday set to shut down the Ngethu Water Treatment plant for 48 hours to facilitate scheduled maintenance.

The city water supplier, in a notice on Wednesday, said the two-day maintenance works will necessitate the disruption of water supply across the city.

The shutdown which is meant to facilitate major repair works at the Mwagu Water Intake along Chania River will start on Thursday morning and end on Friday at 6pm.

NCWSC's Managing Director Eng. Nahashon Muguna said the intake was damaged by the recent heavy rainfall.

Areas set to experience the interruption of water supply include Juja road, Outer-ring road, Thika road, Mombasa Road, Nairobi city centre and Limuru road.

Others are Kangundo road, Ruai, Kayole, Komarock and Njiru.

The water company assured of timely restoration of supply, urging city residents to use available water sparingly.

