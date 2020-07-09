Tanzania: UBA Bank Joins Government Electronic Payment System

8 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — UBA Bank Tanzania customers can now make payments to over 600 government agencies, thanks to the lender's integration into the Government e-Payment Gateway (GePG).

The system allows the bank's customers to make tax and non-tax payments required by the government.

"It has always been our aspiration to support government initiatives of which efficient means of revenue collection through the unique digital expertise of the bank is a key component.

"We are glad and grateful to TRA (Tanzania Revenue Authority) and the ministry of Finance for offering us this opportunity of serving the nation," said the UBA head of public sector, Mr Dominick Timothy.

The GePG was adopted in 2016 in a deliberate move by the government to improve revenue collections across its institutions, ministries, departments and agencies.

The initiative has effectively plugged revenue leakages that used to cause a massive loss of the government's revenues.

Also Read

Pyrethrum export up by 15 per cent as production improves

Tajirika na eGazeti to reward Seven winners

Maize producers in Mbeya warned over use of poisonous chemicals

Last year, UBA Tanzania became one of the two commercial banks in the country that provided the Bank Guarantees on behalf of the JV of Arab Contractors and Elsewedy Electric of Egypt for the construction of the $2.95 billion Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project at Rufiji.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.