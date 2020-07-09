Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast Prime Minister Coulibaly Dies Suddenly

Fratenité Matin
Le premier ministre Amadou Gon Coulibaly à son arrivée à Abidjan
8 July 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The prime minister was expected to lead the party in October's presidential election. President Alassane Ouattara said the country was in mourning.

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died suddenly on Wednesday aged 61.

The secretary to President Alassane Ouattara read a statement from the president on state TV confirming Coulibaly's death.

"Fellow compatriots, Ivory Coast is mourning. It is with deep pain that I announce to you that Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly has left us," he said.

Officials said Coulibaly was unwell during a ministerial meeting at the presidential palace in Abidjan and was rushed to a hospital where he passed away. It is currently unclear how Coulibaly died.

He had returned to the Ivory Coast last week after undergoing medical treatment for two months in France. Some have speculated that the medical treatment was related to his 2012 heart transplant.

'My younger brother, my son'

Ouattara's party has been in power since election violence ten years ago that left some 3,000 people dead after then-president Laurent Gbagbo refused to acknowledge his defeat in a run-off election.

Coulibaly served as the prime minister since January 2017 after serving as secretary general of the presidency for six years. Ouattara called Coulibaly "my younger brother, my son" during the statement.

"I salute the memory of a statesman, a man of great loyalty, dedication and love for his homeland," added Ouattara.

He was picked as the candidate for the ruling Rally of the Republican party in the upcoming elections in October. Coulibaly's death could throw the upcoming election into chaos. Ouattara is required to step down after finishing his second term in office.

kbd/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

More on This
Cote d'Ivoire's Prime Minister Coulibaly Dies
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.