South Africa: Falling Through the Cracks - Nine Jailed Waste Pickers Freed After Urgent Intervention

Nine informal recyclers who were arrested near Pretoria in the early days of the lockdown have been released after the North Gauteng High Court declared their arrest and detention unlawful and unconstitutional.

After being detained for nearly 90 days at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in the City of Tshwane, waste pickers Justice Shabangu and George Mphotse, who were arrested for venturing out near Centurion to collect recyclables, were freed on Tuesday 8 July.

Lawyers for Human Rights, which took on their case, said both men were home and relieved to be free.

"They are just grateful to be out but they were confused when we showed up yesterday and we were there because they have been on the inside the whole time. They didn't know that people were actually fighting to get them out," Thandeka Chauke, a legal counsellor at Lawyers for Human Rights, told Daily Maverick.

The two men's legal representatives told Daily Maverick that a further seven waste pickers who were arrested in April were also released on Tuesday. Their crime: breaking lockdown regulations by going out to collect recyclable materials to make an income.

"Nine people were unlawfully detained for this petty crime," Chauke...