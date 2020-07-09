South Africa: #wearedyinghere - a Virtual Show Confronting the War On Women's Bodies

8 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jabulile Dlamini-Qwesha

A meditation on what it feels like to be a woman living in South Africa today, the production #WeAreDyingHere puts the culture of misogyny into perspective through theatrical monologues and performance poetry.

After two spectacular performances in Cape Town and Johannesburg, the stage production #WeAreDyingHere is now streaming online and making waves with local as well as international audiences. Just last week, #WeAreDyingHere was listed under Best Live Theatre to Stream by Time Out New York, a site which usually reports on Broadway and Off-Broadway shows.

Although it's now a virtual viewing, it is still a transcendent experience with high impact visual language and soundscapes. It's a sublime response to the pervasiveness of rape culture and femicide that offers viewers from various lenses a crucial moment of pause.

The show's producer and playwright, Siphokazi Jonas, collaborated with spoken word artist Hope Netshivhambe and vocalist Babalwa Makwetu to put together a mellifluous performance where every sound carries the weight of the subject matter.

"We are soldiers in a war we did not choose."

"I wanted to use a vocalist who is also a storyteller and who would know how to interpret the poetry. Babalwa is an award-winning theatre composer and is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.