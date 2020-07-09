South Africa: #wearedyinghere - a Virtual Show Confronting the War On Women's Bodies

A meditation on what it feels like to be a woman living in South Africa today, the production #WeAreDyingHere puts the culture of misogyny into perspective through theatrical monologues and performance poetry.

After two spectacular performances in Cape Town and Johannesburg, the stage production #WeAreDyingHere is now streaming online and making waves with local as well as international audiences. Just last week, #WeAreDyingHere was listed under Best Live Theatre to Stream by Time Out New York, a site which usually reports on Broadway and Off-Broadway shows.

Although it's now a virtual viewing, it is still a transcendent experience with high impact visual language and soundscapes. It's a sublime response to the pervasiveness of rape culture and femicide that offers viewers from various lenses a crucial moment of pause.

The show's producer and playwright, Siphokazi Jonas, collaborated with spoken word artist Hope Netshivhambe and vocalist Babalwa Makwetu to put together a mellifluous performance where every sound carries the weight of the subject matter.

"We are soldiers in a war we did not choose."

"I wanted to use a vocalist who is also a storyteller and who would know how to interpret the poetry. Babalwa is an award-winning theatre composer and is...