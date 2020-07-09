Liberia: 'A Real Tragedy Has Hit the CDC' - Rep Munah Pelham-Youngblood Is Dead

Monrovia — Rep. Munah Pelham-Youngblood(CDC, District No. 9) is dead. Rep. Youngblood, one of the progressive members of the ruling party coalition died a short while ago in Accra, Ghana.

The lawmaker has been ailing for some time and has been in and out of Liberia, with long spells in the US and India undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Mr. Mulbah Morlu, chair of the ruling CDC confirmed to FrontPageAfrica Wednesday that the lawmaker has passed. "A real tragedy has hit the CDC with the passing of Rep. Youngblood. We are all in deep, deep shock. She was such a young and beautiful soul."

Chairman Morlu added: "We're devastated by the news of Hon. Pelham's untimely death; the CDC has lost a Revolutionary Lioness, an accomplished ideological partisan that has sprawled an indelible mark on the horizons of our popular struggle. At this point, it's not even possible to grasp the extent of the damage of this tragic news and how heavily it bears on the revolutionary psyche of the CDC. We're shattered in spirit."

Despite her poor health, Youngblood continued to express her views in the legislature was active on social media. Only 48 hours ago she posted:

Blessed shall you all be, for the Lord God is with thee. In the morning shall heaven release her increase upon thee. In the afternoon shall your efforts be established. In the night shall you eat the fattest part of the land. I declare by the authority of Christ Jesus, your life must be fertile and nothing will withstand the promises of God upon all of you in Jesus name. Any power that is battering your defence, pillars, immunity to expose you to the enemy that wants to destroy your life, career, ministry, finance and health, may they lose their strength and power in Jesus name. May you be the one that will see their downfall, open disgrace and the end of their satanic powers that are battering your life in Jesus mighty name. AMEN

From Mrs. Youngblood.

Madam Youngblood was elected to the national legislature in the 2011 general elections and has been a lawmaker for the 9th District since.

Rep. Youngblood was born September 22, 1983 in Monrovia. She was a small business owner and retired African super-model, actress, beauty queen, and public speaker. She was elected as the youngest member to the Republic of Liberia 53rd Legislature House of Representatives at the age 27, defeating 20 candidates in the 2011 elections and defeating 13 candidates as the incumbent in 2017 elections now serving in the 54th National Legislature, a mixed Electoral District 9 of Montserrado County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Youngblood serve as the honorable House of Representatives: Chair on Executive, Chair on World Bank/IMF Parliamentary Network Liberia Chapter, Good Governance, Member on Youth & Sports, Member on Public Accounts & Expenditure, Member on Gender Social Welfare and Children's Protection, Member on Maritime and Concession & Investment, Co-chair on International Affair Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia and - the Secretary General of the current ruling party Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) Legislative Caucus.

Youngblood is a 1999-2000 graduate of St. Michael's Catholic High School. Her passion to lead with service to humanity and the nation became apparent when she obtained the student leader position at the University of Liberia, where she served as the standard bearer during the senior class election in 2009.

Over the years, she has earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications/Sociology from the University of Liberia in 2009. She graduated with Honors and Distinction from the IBB graduate school of International Studies at the University of Liberia, where she obtained a Master's Degree in International Relations with emphasis in International Politics.

In 2013, Noble Laurite Leymah Gbowee in Monrovia honored Youngblood as Ambassador for Humanity for being Humble and Willing to Serve, Love, Share, and Respect the People of Liberia. She's also a recipient of the 2017 Political Pioneer Awards of the International Sheroes Forum worldwide held in Nigeria.

Post Views: 2