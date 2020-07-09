South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19

8 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

I received a positive test result for Covid-19 this morning, and I am in self-isolation at home for 14 days.

On Sunday, I started to develop mild flu-like symptoms. As I am Diabetic (type 2) and over 55 years of age, I know I am at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness. I therefore went to be tested to determine the cause of the symptoms on Monday.

I have stayed at home as soon as I started feeling sick and can confirm that I am only experiencing mild symptoms. It feels like I have a cold.

However, given my risk category I will be carefully monitoring my health to make sure that any change is picked up quickly.

I will still be taking all meetings to coordinate our Covid-19 response in the Western Cape. The Western Cape has been working around the clock to ready our healthcare system for the increase in cases expected over this time, and we will not let our foot off the pedal. The fight continues.

Based on medical advice, I am also contacting my previous contacts from three days prior to my first symptoms. This is an important responsibility that we must all undertake when we test positive. 'Close contacts' must self-quarantine. This means that you must stay at home and not come into contact with other people.

Tomorrow, I will host my weekly Digital Press Conference ("DigiCon") and will be available to answer more questions from members of the press. You can also watch this live on my social media channels. I will also use the opportunity to share medical expertise on Diabetes as a high-risk category during Covid-19. As I am Diabetic, this is something very close to my heart.

I also look forward to meeting with President Ramaphosa online during the scheduled President's Coordinating Council meeting on Thursday afternoon, and will be chairing our second cabinet meeting of the week on Friday morning, which takes place on MS Teams.

My message to the people of the Western Cape at this time is to take Covid-19 seriously. Anyone can get it. So, please keep yourself safe, and your loved ones safe. Follow the 5 golden rules at all times, including wearing a cloth mask, cleaning surfaces regularly and washing or sanitizing your hands often. And, please be kind, and compassionate at all times.

To those residents who have also tested positive for Covid-19, I wish you strength and speedy recovery. This is a difficult time for all of you and your families, and I want you to know that the Western Cape Government is doing everything it can to make sure we beat this pandemic.

