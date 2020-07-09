Botswana: Meteorological Service Issues Warning

Gaborone — The meteorological services has issued warning about a cold front that is expected to hit the southern part of the country on Saturday with a drop in temperature.

Speaking in an interview, Principal meteorologist Ms Linky Moreri said the cold front would be a southerly flow of cold winds coming from Cape Town where a cold front is expected Thursday and Friday.

Ms Moreri said the expected cold front would be the after effects of the southerly flows and would only be felt for a day with chills while Sunday was likely to record temperatures of -3 to 7 degrees Celsius.

She therefore advised Batswana to dress warmly.

Source : BOPA