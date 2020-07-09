Zimbabwe: Moyo Sacking a Face-Saving Act By Cornered ED - Madzorera

9 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Health minister Henry Madzorera has dismissed as a face-saving act, Tuesday's sacking of Obadiah Moyo as substantive health minister, on alleged corruption, by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Reacting to Moyo's dismissal, Madzorera said Zimbabweans should not be hoodwinked into the false belief Mnangagwa was finally taking a stand against high level corruption in the country.

Madzorera was minister during the now defunct 2009-13 inclusive government between Zanu PF and two MDC factions.

"The sacking of Obadiah Moyo does not change anything," said the MDC top politician in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

"His sacking is a window dressing measure, it's only a face-saving measure which is not done in earnest.

"This is not done to curb corruption within the government of Zanu PF, but they are only managing the public relations," he said.

Following his alleged involvement in a US$60 million scandal in the procurement of Covid-19 material, there have been growing calls for Mnangagwa to axe the former Chitungwiza General Hospital CEO who had become a resented figure among locals following clumsy handling of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Madzorera, once Kwekwe MP, believes Moyo was nothing but a front to institutionalised corruption within the Zanu PF led government.

"I think the whole Zanu PF system must be sacked," he said.

"The person responsible for the rot within Zanu PF government is the President himself.

"The buck stops with the President, there is no corruption that can happen in his government without his authorisation. He has known these things for long time."

Madzorera said Mnangagwa has been cornered by a national media that has given him no rest while spotlighting on rampant corruption within his administration.

"The Mnangagwa government must go, there is no way of cleansing it, there is no cleansing agent that can sanitise the Zanu PF government under Mnangagwa," he said.

