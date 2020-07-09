Nigeria: First Full-Time Online School for Children Launches in Nigeria

As parents all over the world continue to embrace online schooling as the only learning option for their children since the lockdown, an international full-time online school, Mind Smith, has launched in Nigeria.

Specially launched as an online learning centre only, Mind Smith offers a comprehensive, impactful and affordable online learning for primary and secondary school students. This is using social media to improve the minds of children across the country.

Classes hold everyday on various digital platform and the school offers two subjects per day for now, all at a hugely discounted fee of N5,000 monthly.

Its lessons are real-time video classes. Students and teachers get to see and interact with each other. Each class is recorded and, upon request, is sent back to children for revision and assimilation.

Subjects to be treated for primary school pupils include: Mathematics, English, Sciences, and Social studies. All subjects except physical ones.

For secondary schools, the school offers: Mathematics and English, Arts and Commercial, Introductory Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Business Studies and several others.

According to the founder, Mr. Dingba Peter, the online school has recruited some of Nigeria's best teachers to deliver exceptional learning experience for her students.

"Our teachers are: Mr. Charles Adewusi, best Mathematics teacher in all of Nigeria (NTIC); Ms. Elizabeth Ebun, an astute English prodigy and Cambridge-certified teacher; Mrs. Akinade Adeola, a consecutive Gold winner in the NMC Junior Mathematics Olympiad.

Others are: Mr Owodolu Joel, Bronze winner of the very first NAMCUS competition and frequent guest at various int'l conferences like the ICAPTA, MANORG and many others; and myself, a two time scholarship recipient from both Samsung and Microsoft," Dingba noted.

Although many schools view online learning as makeshift for the lockdown period after which physical learning would kick off, Mind Smith is specially designed for online classes only.

Dingba said: "Mind Smith is the first full-time online school for primary and secondary students in the world.

Continuing, he said students will receive full classes, promotional exams and transitory exams, both local and international, as students of the Mind Smith Online School.

Speaking still, the founder expounded that the online school will continue after the global lockdown is lifted. Classes will hold in the mornings and evenings.

"Students can choose which works best for them. Classes hold Mondays to Fridays and on Saturdays, leadership lessons will hold for all students."

Assuring the public that classes have started, he said parents have given a good number of feedbacks, and now the school seeks to register even more students.

Dingba categorically stressed that the school has been made extremely affordable to allow children from all walks of life enroll. "We are also bringing a major telecommunications firm on board".

Students and pupils are encouraged to register via www.mindsmithltd.com or simply send child's name and class via whatsapp to 08054975630, 07084773701.