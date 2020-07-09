Kenya: Rescuers Retrieve Man Who Drowned While Shooting YouTube Video

The body of a 20-year-old Garissa resident has been retrieved from River Tana today, County Red Cross Manager Mohammed Dubow has confirmed.

Mr Abdullahi Mukhtar is said to have drowned in the river three days ago after he slipped while shooting a video.

"We have been searching for his body since the first day with no success, but today we managed to retrieve his body and it is now with the family," said Mr Dubow, who was in charge of the search.

Mr Mukhtar is said to have been in the company of his brother and sister before he slipped and drowned.

The siblings were shooting a YouTube video when the incident happened.

His family declined to comment on the matter.