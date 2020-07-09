Kenya: Ex-Harambee Stars Captain Out of Hospital

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno has been discharged from hospital.

The 46-year-old had been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for the past 10 days. He has been receiving treatment for Covid-19 related symptoms.

"I was discharged three (four) days ago but will remain in self-isolation at home for the next two weeks as per the Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines," he exclusively told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

"I really struggled for those 10 days (I was in the hospital). I wish to thank God, everyone else, including my family, the government, healthcare workers, my fans from all over the world who checked on me and prayed for me."

He added: "I am feeling much better. I was experiencing severe sharp pains in my chest and felt weak. I also had difficulties in breathing and used a breathing aid."

The soft-spoken athlete has also urged his compatriots to strictly adhere to the guidelines put in place by the government to tame the spread of the disease.

"I am not thinking of resuming work as yet," said Otieno, who owns an academy which offers football education, and food rations to children aged below 14.

"I am happy all players at the Kids of Hope Academy where I work have been tested and turned negative. Some people are still in denial but this thing (Covid-19) is real. We should trust the government and follow what the President (Uhuru Kenyatta) has been saying like avoiding crowded places, wash your hands regularly, or sanitize and wear masks, plus practicing social distancing."

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi are among stakeholders who have wished Otieno a quick recovery.

Nicknamed Otero, Otieno is regarded as one of the most talented and disciplined footballers of his generation in Kenya.

An accomplished and gigantic central defender, he featured for AFC Leopards and Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League during his formative years before sealing a high-profile transfer to Sanlam Santos in South Africa where he spent more than a decade at the club as a player and later on coach.

He also captained Harambee Stars at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia in a star-studded side that also included Dennis Oliech, Mike Okoth, Titus Mulama and Robert Mambo.

Upon retirement, Otieno worked under coaches Bobby Williamson and Stanley Okumbi as Harambee Stars assistant coach. He was also previously on the technical bench of the national women's football team.

He currently works as a TV Radio pundit in Nairobi.