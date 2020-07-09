Rwanda: Former Governor Gasana's Case Still Under Probe - RIB

The case of the former Governor of the Southern Province, Emmanuel Gasana, who was suspended in May over accountability related offences is still being investigated, according to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

The revelation comes a day after President Paul Kagame reinstated Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi as Governor of the Northern Province, and also appointed Alice Kayitesi to replace Gasana as Governor of the Southern Province.

Dominique Bahorera, the Acting RIB Spokesperson, on Wednesday, July 8, told The New Times that "the case of Governor Gatabazi was closed."

"Investigation findings could not lead to any prosecutable case file."

"For the case of former Governor of Southern Province Emmanuel Gasana, investigation is still on and you will be informed upon its completion."

Asked to shed light on what exactly Gasana is being investigated, the RIB officer said: "It is still confidential. We can't reveal it at an early stage. It may hamper investigations."

In May, Gatabazi and Gasana were suspended from their duties pending investigations over accountability issues, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office at the time.

At the time, Gasana had served as Governor of the Southern Province since 2018.

Gasana also served for nearly nine years as Inspector General of Rwanda National Police since October 2009.