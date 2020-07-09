Rwanda: Etincelles Skipper Gikamba Joins Rivals Marines

Rwanda Premier League side Marines have signed two players from rivals Etincelles, including the club's now-former skipper Ismael Gikamba.

Along with fellow new arrival Fred Ngabo Mucyo - an attacking midfielder, Gikamba joined the Rubavu-based outfit on a two-year deal.

Marines, who finished in 10th position of the 16-team league table last season, have also extended the contracts of Félicien Hakizimana and their star striker Fiston Ishimwe.

This is the second time Gikamba is going to play for Marines, having previously featured for the army side in the early 2010s before joining Etincelles in 2014.

Gikamba and Mucyo joined Marines in a swap deal that saw two defenders Hussein Nsabimana and Thierry Ndayishimiye, from Marines, head the other way - to Etincelles - earlier this week.

Goalkeeper Danny 'Barthez' Nduwayo, who played for Marines last season, also crossed to bitter rivals Etincelles last week.