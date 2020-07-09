Rwanda: Moroccan Coach Bekroui Parts Company With APR

APR assistant coach, Nabyl Bekroui, has announced that he will not extend his contract with the club and will be leaving the country after international travel restrictions - due to Covid-19 pandemic - are relaxed.

Times Sport understands that the army side wanted to keep Bekroui for another season, but the latter reportedly turned down the offer.

The Moroccan has been APR's assistant coach since June 2019 and was a pivotal member of the technical bench as the club romped to a record-extending 18th league title with an unbeaten record.

"It is with great sadness to share the news that I will be leaving this wonderful club, my family and I have loved every single minute spent working for you and trying our best to make you happy," said Bekroui whose one-year contract with APR ended last month.

"I also want to thank the players for their professional attitude and great work rate. It has been a privilege to work with such a group of incredible people."

Bekroui, a specialist in sports science and strength training, previously worked with German giants Bayern Munich, Benevento in Italy, and the Moroccan national team.

Meanwhile, it is reported that APR head coach Adil Erradi, who was signed at the same time with Bekroui last year, has reached an agreement with the black-an-white outfit for a two-year contract extension and will guide them through the Caf Champions League next season.

APR were crowned as the 2019/20 Rwanda Premier League champions in May after the local football governing body (Ferwafa) decided to end the league at match-day 23 of the 30-game campaign.

At 57 points, the army side held a 7-point lead over second-placed Rayon Sports. Police finished third with 43 points, while Mukura, with five points further behind, completed the top four.