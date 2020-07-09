Seychelles: Air Seychelles Plans Special Flights to Five Cities in India

Air Seychelles plans to extend its special flights to five cities in India, the airline said on Wednesday.

The airline said in a communique that it is working closely with the High Commission of India and the Department of Foreign Affairs to plan a series of special flights to Ahmedabad, Cochin, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

With an aim to monitor demand and receive up-to-date information regarding the flights, travellers are invited to register their interest via the Air Seychelles web page at www.airseychelles.com.

The information gathered throughout the registration process will be shared with the High Commission of India and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"Passengers holding an unused Air Seychelles ticket due to travel from Seychelles to Mumbai and were unable to complete their journey due to COVID-19 restrictions must submit a sample of the ticket to the airline prior to being accepted on the flight," said the airline.

Additional charges will apply based on the fare of the ticket at the time of purchase. Tickets issued by another airline or an Air Seychelles codeshare partner will not be accepted.

Air Seychelles said passengers are requested to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations and health requirements at their final destination.

All flights will be subject to the approval of the government at each destination including regulatory approval as well as that of the Seychelles' Department of Health.

Last week, the airline announced that it will be operating a twice per week service from Seychelles to Dubai International Airport throughout the month of July only.

The flights which are scheduled for Tuesdays and Saturdays allow guests travelling beyond Dubai the chance to connect onto the Emirates Airlines network to over 52 destinations.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will reopen its borders to scheduled passenger flights on August 1.