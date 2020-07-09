Tanzania: Take Steps Which Conserve Environment, PS Tells Cooperatives

THE Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary (PS), Mr Gerald Kusaya, has called upon Cooperative Societies to take steps, which would ensure the environment is conserved and agricultural activities become sustainable in the communities.

Addressing International Day of Cooperatives here recently, Mr Kusaya, pointed out that every cooperative society member has a role to play in environment conservation.

"We must apply the best approach in environment conservation in order to succeed. Once the environment is polluted, we are all affected," said the PS.

With the theme 'Cooperatives for Climate Action, this year's annual event was aimed at raising awareness on the importance of addressing climate change, stressing that no country is immune from it.

Explaining further, Mr Kusaya said this year's environmental conservation should include tree planting, irrigation agriculture and diversified agriculture.

On his part, Registrar for Cooperatives, Dr Benson Ndiege, urged cooperatives to ensure that their members benefit from their activities, adding that they are important in addressing challenges, which face also none members, but part and parcel of the community.

"It is high time that cooperatives are committed to addressing challenges, which face their members and advocate for their members' interests," he said.

Earlier, Business Consultant for Agriterra Non Governmental Organisation, Mr Waziri Mikidadi, said Agriterra had embarked on a special programme that would support cooperatives to address climate change in three East African countries of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Mr Mikidadi further noted that the special programme was aimed at uplifting more than 300,000 small scale farmers in the three countries to raise their levels of income.

While elaborating, he said the programme was geared at supporting 50 small agricultural companies and 30 cooperatives, whose 25 percent as the beneficiaries are women and youth.

Commenting, Board member for SCCULT (1992), Ms Anna Lupiano, advised that education about cooperative societies should start right from the grassroots of families to higher learning institutions.