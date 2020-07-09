Tanzania: Vie for Posts in Coming General Elections, Plwd Urged

9 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

AS General Election draws close, Dodoma Urban Constituency Returning Officer, Mr Albert Kasongi, has encouraged people living with disabilities (PLWD), to contest for Member of Parliament and Councillorship posts, which are for all Tanzanians.

Mr Kasongi made the appeal recently, pointing out that the umbrella body of people living with disabilities, SHIVYAWATA (Kiswahili abbreviation of Tanzania Federation of People with Disabilities Organisations), should mobilise its members to vie for the various posts.

"I want to encourage people living with disabilities to vie for various posts in the upcoming general election," said the Returning Officer in a meeting organised by Foundation for Civil Society (FCS).

Mr Kasongi said SHIVYAWATA teaming up with other organisations for people living with disabilities should mobilise their members to take part in politics, adding that any post in the upcoming general elections are free for all.

On her part, District Officer for Integration Education Programme, Ms Jane Mgidange, advised parents and guardians with children living with disabilities to ensure their children get the right education and feel free to mingle with others.

Commenting, Dodoma Regional Secretary for SHIVYAWATA, Mr Justus Ng'wantalima, said people living with disabilities still face a number of challenges in the society, and hence, limit their participation in decision making bodies.

