Botswana: Long Wait for First Division Committee

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) appeals committee has overturned the Disciplinary Committee (DC) decision which reinstated First Division North committee members led by Mpezeni Sambandawe.

Sambandawe and his committee were accused of failing to account for the money given to them to run the affairs of First Division North.

In an interview, BFA competitions and regional manager, Setete Phuthego said the appeals board was of the view that the disciplinary committee chairperson could not adjudicate on the matter alone instead of a panel.

"So, the suspension is reinstated until the case is properly heard by a panel of the disciplinary committee, so in a nutshell we will be waiting for the committee," he said.

Sunday Standard sport journalist, Botlhale Koothopile said the ruling meant that the two years waiting in limbo would continue.

"It is one thing to be charged and wait for a hearing, but going two years with allegations and no formal charges, which is what is happening to the Samba led committee can never be justified. BFA needs to expeditiously charge them or let them off the hook," he said.

Koothopile said on the bright side, the overturning of charges meant they would still have an opportunity to appear before the BFA DC or the courts to clear their names.

According to Koothopile, the ruling by the appeals committee to reverse an earlier DC ruling would definitely have ramifications.

"Whether by design or not, this ruling will give an advantage to the sitting committee ahead of the upcoming elective general assembly."

Furthermore, Koothopile said there was a likelihood that the BFA DC might be dismantled, adding that it was clear that the current regime was not happy with Martin Dingake's led DC.

"They believe it is pro-Tebogo Sebego, and this can be traced back to when they absolved Sebego in his case against the BFA. From then on, they wanted it out.

Their recent ruling, which has now been overturned, is likely to be the straw that will break the camel's back.

They will point to these recent rulings as proof that the current DC is pro Sebego and needs an overhaul or being dismissed," he said.

Source : BOPA