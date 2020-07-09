Botswana: Electoral Board Wants Affidavits

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) electoral committee has requested candidates wishing to stand for positions in the national executive committee to submit affidavits confirming that they have been active in football.

On Tuesday, the electoral committee urged those who had submitted names to also submit affidavits from the structure they represented.

The board also called for letters of appointment or minutes supporting the appointment or election date to the said structure.

According to the electoral board, the information would assist in the speedy determination of the vetting process.

Initially, the electoral committee was supposed to publish the names of successful candidates on June 30.

However, the late decision to request candidates to submit more information did not sink well with some football pundits.

Some were of the view that the electoral committee should have made it clear in the beginning that all aspiring candidates' forms should be accompanied by affidavits.

Football analyst, Kagiso Rantswaneng, said BFA should have a well-documented process for the road map that would guide the electoral committee.

He further said if this was a well-known requirement, the structures should have had letters for the applicants upfront.

"It is so clear that everybody is learning, whether learning what's good or wrong only time will tell. Similarly, if the applicants knew this as a requirement of the statute, then they should have submitted the necessary documents. Clearly, it is not so, as the circular is meant for every applicant," he said.

Rantswaneng further said he was of the view that the requirement that for one to be eligible they had to be in the football structure 'does not hold water' explaining that everybody was active in football as long as they are a supporter.

He said not all people could hold office at the same time because of limited spaces hence this rendered all eligible.

Rantswaneng also stated that the communication infered that vetting was still ongoing and the completion date was not clear.

"Considering that at least 14 days would be required for appeals from the four weeks left to the general assembly I foresee a squeeze of activities which would somehow hamper on the quality of the intention," he said.

Source : BOPA