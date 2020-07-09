Kenya: Man Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Attacked By Baboon

8 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A city-based matatu tout on Tuesday morning fell from the rooftop of a four-storey building in Kayole as he tried to escape an attack by a baboon.

In an amateur video clip making rounds on social media, the tout, who has been identified as Mr Dickson Maina, was trying to chase a baboon that was on the rooftop of the building when the incident happened.

Maina told the media that he escaped death as he was saved by an iron sheet fence before he fell to the ground.

It all started when Maina heard people wailing and shouting compelling him to go and find out what was happening.

"I was at Arrow Web Hospital in Kayole and was alerted by the wails and I decided to climb to the top of the building and find out what was happening," he said.

He said that even before he could fully climb to the top of the building, the baboon charged at him and he had no option but to try and escape when he fell.

He said area residents had severally tried to send the baboon away in vain and so he thought that he could give them a helping hand, only for him to come face to face with the marauding primate.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.