Kenya: Ailing Imbalambala Gets More Help From Well-Wishers

8 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former AFC Leopards captain Martin Imbalambala has continued to receive support from various sources after his situation was recently highlighted in the media.

The defender lost his eyesight partially in 2018 and has been undergoing treatment.

However, it was revealed recently that he was going through a difficult time financially and had stopped the medical treatment due to a lack of funds.

A team from the Vihiga County Government Sports Department visited him on Tuesday and promised to assist him.

DONATIONS

"Department of Sports Chief Officer Dominic Luvavo and a team from both Vihiga United and Vihiga Queens visited former AFC Leopards and Vihiga United player Martin Imbalambala at his Kisatiru home in Sabatia Sub county," the county government said in a statement.

"The former AFC Leopards skipper lost his sight in 2018 and has been facing medical challenges all along. The Chief Officer presented Sh 20,000 to Imbalambala to enable him to suffice his medical and personal expenses as plans are underway to establish a long-lasting solution to the situation," it added.

The Macleans Sloya Foundation, a non-governmental organization also visited Imbalambala and his family recently donated foodstuff and took him for treatment at the Sabatia Eye Clinic

Imbalambala was featuring for National Super League (NSL) side Vihiga United before he got the eyesight complications.

