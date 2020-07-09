Kenya: Nairobians Go Without Water Supply for Two Days

Water supply to many households in Nairobi is set to be disrupted for two days to facilitate major repair works at Mwagu water intake in Chania River due to damage incurred after the recent heavy long rains.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC) on Wednesday said that city residents will experience water shortage due to damage incurred after the recent heavy long rains.

INTERRUPTION

"NCWSC would like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be shutdown of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant from Thursday, 9th July 2020 at 6.00am to Friday 10th July 2020, 6pm," the firm said.

The firm said the whole of city centre, University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola factory, JKIA, EPZ-Athi River are among areas that will be affected.

Other areas listed for interruption include, South C and neighbourhoods along Mombasa Road. The whole of Industrial Area will also be without water.

Areas along Juja road, which include Mlango Kubwa, the whole of Mathare, Eastleigh, Airforce Base, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani, Maringo, Buruburu and Bahati will also be affected.

LISTED AREAS

Estates along Outering road, Baba Dogo, Dandora, Dandora KCC factory, Umoja, Donholm, Fedha, Tassia, Embakasi and Avenue Park will also go without water.

The other estates that will experience water shortage include Kangundo Road, Ruai, Kayole, Komarock, Njiru, Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta University, Kahawa Barracks and Sukari estates, Kasarani, Mwiki, Garden Estate and Thome Estate on Thika Road.

Estates along Limuru Road and Parklands area, including Ngara, Aga Khan Hospital, City Park, Gigiri, Muthaiga, among others will also be affected.

The firm urged their customers to try and use water sparingly as every effort is being made to restore the supply of water as soon as possible.