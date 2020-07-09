Malawi: Zodiak's Gospel New Malawi Govt Spokesperson - Simwaka Is Secretary to Treasury

8 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Owner of Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Gospel Kazako has been appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera as Minister of Information and becomes the new government's spokesperson.

Chakwera Wednesday named a 31-member full Cabinet, which comprises 23 full ministers and 8 Deputy Ministers.

In a statement released by Chief Secretary to the Government, Zangazanga Chikhosi, the full Cabinet has a total of 16 Members of Parliament, with the other appointments coming from various sectors.

Kazako, a seasoned broadcaster who is Managing Director for Zodiak, was named as Minister of Information and will be key as President Chakwera promised during his inauguration speech to operationalise the Access To Information Act passed in 2016, but was left to gather dust ever since.

But commentator Stanley Onjezani Kenani critiqued the Cabinet appointment s and zeroed in on Kazako, saying Minister of Information is an ex-officio member of the Malawi Regulatory Authority (Macra), which regulates radios and television stations.

"Granted he could make a show of relinquishing ownership, but, frankly, if ZBS were to flout regulations, would he close it?" wondered Kenani in a post on Facebook.

Born on December 29, 1968, Kazako founded Zodiak in 2005 after working for the tax-payer funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation. He is also a known poet and voice-over artist.

Nyasa Times understands that Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Chancy Simwaka has been reassigned to Ministry of Finance as Secretary to Treasury.

Simwaka is a former Budget Director at Ministry of Finance.

President Chakwera also named other appointments to the heads of Reserve Bank, the Malawi Revenue Authority, and the National Intelligence Service.

Wilson Banda has replaced Dalitso Kabambe as Governor of the Central Bank, while John Bizwick has been appointed as Commissioner General for the revenue collecting body.

Dokani Ngwira has been named as Director-General for the National Intelligence Service.

