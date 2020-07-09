Africa: COVID-19 Gives Us a Unique Gap to Combat the Climate Crisis

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Richard Freund

The Covid-19 crisis is a (hopefully) once-in-a-century shock to the global economy that can make a critical impact on the climate crisis. Any fiscal response needs to place the largest emphasis on putting money into the hands of the poorest, and green policies can do that.

South Africa is the 14th-largest emitter of greenhouse gases globally, largely due to the economy's high reliance on coal-based power. In fact, Mpumalanga is the global number one hotspot for nitrogen dioxide emissions - a consequence of a large cluster of coal-fired power stations in the region. This has to change. We cannot afford to continue as we have in the past. Not only will it result in calamitous consequences for the climate, but it is also economically myopic; as countries seek to uphold their Paris Agreement climate change commitments, the demand for renewable energy is likely to continue to rise, and fossil fuel prices will fall with demand.

The Covid-19 crisis has the potential to mark a turning point in South Africa's progress on climate change. In response to the pandemic, we have already seen young activists demanding that we cannot return to the old system; they are calling for a "new normal"...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.