Gambia: New State of Public Emergency Declared

8 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 7th July 2020 - In exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 34(6) of the 1997 Constitution, His Excellency, Adama Barrow, president of the Republic of The Gambia has declared a State of Public Emergency in the whole country. The declaration shall last for a period of seven days, pursuant to section 34(2) with effect from 8th July 2020.

The public is reminded that the COVID -19 Emergency Regulations issued under the Emergency Powers Act shall continue to apply during the period of the State of Public Emergency.

Furthermore, the public is advised to take all precautionary measures to protect themselves and curb the spread of COVID-19, while the experts continue to monitor and assess the situation.

