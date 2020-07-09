South Africa: Aardvark Starvation - Extreme Drought Killing Off Food Sources

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

New research confirms that extreme droughts amid the deepening climate crisis are forcing nocturnal aardvarks in the Kalahari to feed and forage when the sun's up -- but even so, their ant and termite food sources are dying out as the vegetation they survive on is affected by the droughts.

Increased daytime sightings of the aardvark may offer wildlife watchers a rare glimpse of the secretive creature, but scientists are warning that this shift in behaviour is a red flag that not all is well for the nocturnal mammal.

Dr Nora Weyer, a former Wits University researcher, led a study into the adaptive drought responses of aardvark in the Tswalu reserve in the Kalahari between 2012 and 2015. Her research, which was the basis of her PhD, focused on 12 individuals fitted with biologgers and transmitters recording the animals' body temperature, rate of activity throughout a 24-hour period and their location.

Weyer used satellite imaging showing the effects of drought on the vegetation and matched these with her data on how the aardvarks' behaviour and body temperature were being affected by their environment during these periods.

The findings from that research have now been published in the journal Frontiers in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.