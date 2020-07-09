Somalia: Two Killed in Mogadishu Roadside Bomb Explosion

Two police personnel were killed and several others injured following a roadside explosion in the Hodan district of Mogadishu on Wednesday morning.

The blast occurred in the vicinity of Abdikasim Salad in the capital's Hodon district.

The security forces have cordoned off the area after the incident and ambulances evacuated the wounded persons to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes days after a car went off around Mogadishu seaport, wounding at least seven people on the spot, per police source.