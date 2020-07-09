Somalia: Two Killed in Mogadishu Roadside Bomb Explosion

8 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Two police personnel were killed and several others injured following a roadside explosion in the Hodan district of Mogadishu on Wednesday morning.

The blast occurred in the vicinity of Abdikasim Salad in the capital's Hodon district.

The security forces have cordoned off the area after the incident and ambulances evacuated the wounded persons to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes days after a car went off around Mogadishu seaport, wounding at least seven people on the spot, per police source.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.