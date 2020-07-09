Somalia: Military Court Sentences Soldier to Death for Civilian Killing

The Somali military court in Mogadishu has on Wednesday announced the death sentence handed down to a government soldier for killing an elderly businessman in Mogadishu.

According to the court verdict, the policeman, Nur Dahir Gedi was found guilty for the murder of Omar Hassan Moalim in Mogadishu Hamar Jajab district following last month.

The victim who was a street vendor was shot dead by the police officer after a disagreement on a piece of cigarette costs 2,000 Somali Shillings.

The chair of the military court, Hassan Nur Shute said the ruling is open for an appeal if the convict is not satisfied by the decision.