Sudan Peace Agreement 'Signed in a Week'

8 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The South-Sudanese mediation team announced yesterday that a comprehensive peace agreement will be signed in a week in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Tut Galuak, head of the South Sudanese mediation team, said in a press statement before he departed to Juba that "peace is coming soon as the peace agreement will be signed in Juba a week from now".

He stressed that the agreement is ready to be signed. He also said that delegations from the Sudanese government and the armed rebel movements met yesterday evening to resolve one issue related to the participation of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front rebel alliance in the Legislative Council.

He said he is sure it would not stand in the way of peace in Sudan.

He stated that he was returning to South Sudan so that the office of the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit can start inviting dignitaries to attend the Sudanese peace agreement signing ceremony in Juba.

Two days ago, nazirs from eastern Sudan reopened the negotiations on the eastern Sudan track, "to resolve the disputes resulting from a lack of coordination and consultation on the track".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.