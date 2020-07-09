Sudan Peace Agreement 'Signed in a Week'

Khartoum — The South-Sudanese mediation team announced yesterday that a comprehensive peace agreement will be signed in a week in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Tut Galuak, head of the South Sudanese mediation team, said in a press statement before he departed to Juba that "peace is coming soon as the peace agreement will be signed in Juba a week from now".

He stressed that the agreement is ready to be signed. He also said that delegations from the Sudanese government and the armed rebel movements met yesterday evening to resolve one issue related to the participation of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front rebel alliance in the Legislative Council.

He said he is sure it would not stand in the way of peace in Sudan.

He stated that he was returning to South Sudan so that the office of the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit can start inviting dignitaries to attend the Sudanese peace agreement signing ceremony in Juba.

Two days ago, nazirs from eastern Sudan reopened the negotiations on the eastern Sudan track, "to resolve the disputes resulting from a lack of coordination and consultation on the track".

