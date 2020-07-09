Sudan: COVID-19 Measures Eased in Sudan

8 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese High Committee for Health Emergencies announced yesterday that the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown will be eased tomorrow. The lockdown was imposed on March 21.

The curfew in Khartoum state will be limited to 18:00-05:00. Khartoum International Airport will partially reopen.

A statement of the High Committee, read by Minister of Information Feisal Mohamed Saleh, called on ministries, factories and companies to limit the number of people that work to less than 50 per cent in this first phase. Work is to be resumed gradually, while constantly adhering to the Covid-19 precautions and regulations that prevent the spread of the epidemic.

The Minister of Information said that the gradual lifting of the ban does not mean that the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

Saleh said that the delayed Basic School exams will start on July 12. The secondary school exams for the Sudan Certificate have not been scheduled yet.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported 103 new cases of coronavirus as of July 4. Six more people died. The total number of infected people is now 9,997, of which 622 died.

The Council of Ministers decided that the working hours in the the federal ministries and the ministries of Khartoum state will be from 08:00 until 15:00. The ministers and department heads must ensure that the work can be done by 30-50 per cent of the employees. All people working must wear face masks, and work places will be sanitised regularly.

Egypt

Some 2,000 Sudanese nationals returned from Egypt on Monday. They were stranded there because of Covid-19 travel restrictions. Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Hashim Tahir allowed them to enter Sudan at the Argeen border crossing in Red Sea state. They travelled to Khartoum and are quarantined.

The authorities also allowed some 160 Egyptians to depart to their country through the Ashkeet border crossing in Wadi Halfa.

The borders between Egypt and Sudan were closed by the Sudanese government on March 12.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.