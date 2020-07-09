Zimbabwe: Matemadanda - July 31 Anti-Govt Protest Sponsored By West to Spread COVID-19

Zanu-PF national commissar and minister Victor Matemadanda says the July 31 protest planned by the opposition is a western project bankrolled to the tune of US$300 000 to accelerate the spread of coronavirus among locals.

Zimbabwe's broader opposition has set the day for a national protest against the country's deepening economic crisis, coupled with high level corruption which has largely gone unchecked by authorities.

However, Matemadanda had a narrative to it, telling the media Wednesday this was all a calculated enemy ploy to spread coronavirus in a country that has lower infections compared to western territories.

"We know that they (opposition) have been given more than US$300 000 to sustain the planned demonstration and obviously they are being encouraged to break the law against Covid regulations," Matemadanda said.

"Why this is being done, it is not because people are concerned about the ordinary people, but they are trying to bring a narrative first to see how the government is going to react to the demonstrators and obviously cry about the disregard of human rights."

The war veterans association secretary general said the sponsors of the demonstrations were not happy Zimbabwe has recorded fewer deaths related to coronavirus as compared to other countries.

"Zimbabweans should know that those who are funding these demonstrations are worried about why Covid has not killed people in Zimbabwe," he said.

"And the information that we have got is that they are trying to get firing of tear gas and we are reliably informed that they also have some canisters containing Covid-19 active material they hope to spread Covid to the Zimbabweans.

"We are reliably informed that they have got a mechanism of spreading coronavirus which has been brought in by those funding the protests.

"So maybe what is important is to tell the Zimbabweans that it is up to their safety this time around to see how an experiment can succeed.

"So, this is what they are trying to do, to spread coronavirus and then blame the government for not being proactive."