Sudanese Public and Private Sectors Resume Activities

The Sudanese public and private sectors have resumed activities following almost three months of a lockdown imposed on Khartoum State to curb spread of COVID-19.

According to the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Omar Manis all public sector staffers within the federal ministries and their affiliated units as well as Khartoum state, the seat of the government, should regain working places from 8 am to 3 pm.

The decision asked the ministers and heads of units to take the required measures for enabling 30 to 50% of the working forces to shoulder the work. It also said they should strictly apply safety measures including wearing mask, keeping social distance and observe sterilization.

The Chairman of Khartoum State's Higher Chamber for Health Emergencies put out similar guidelines for the private sector warning against crowding in the marketplaces and in public transportation.

However, the Federal Higher Committee for Health Emergencies has decided to observe a curfew from 6 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 103 new cases of COVID-19 including 6 deaths thus raising the country's total cases to 9997.