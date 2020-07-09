Zimbabwe: Darts Association Reapply for Greenlight

National Darts Association of Zimbabwe have submitted another application to the Sports Commission to be allowed to restart their activities.

The association, led by Mynard Moyo, want their players back in action.

Moyo has also served as leader of the African Union Sports Council Region Five Darts Confederation. Their initial application was not granted.

NDAZ secretary-general, Stephen Mwarindira, said they have since approached the Sports Commission to try and be given the green-light.

"We have since applied for re-opening of the sport and, in the first instance, we were left out but all our papers were in place," he said.

"We are looking forward to a response this week.

"It is our hope that we will be given the green-light to begin the sport sometime this week. "I am communicating with the Sports Commission and I am happy with the response we are getting.

"It has been long since we took part in the sport and I believe its return will bring joy to all our athletes.

"Given the opportunity, we will do our best to make sure that we observe social distance.

"We are looking forward to restarting despite the season having been disrupted, a bit, because we can always try and catch up."