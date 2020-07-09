Zimbabwe: Darts Association Reapply for Greenlight

9 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

National Darts Association of Zimbabwe have submitted another application to the Sports Commission to be allowed to restart their activities.

The association, led by Mynard Moyo, want their players back in action.

Moyo has also served as leader of the African Union Sports Council Region Five Darts Confederation. Their initial application was not granted.

NDAZ secretary-general, Stephen Mwarindira, said they have since approached the Sports Commission to try and be given the green-light.

"We have since applied for re-opening of the sport and, in the first instance, we were left out but all our papers were in place," he said.

"We are looking forward to a response this week.

"It is our hope that we will be given the green-light to begin the sport sometime this week. "I am communicating with the Sports Commission and I am happy with the response we are getting.

"It has been long since we took part in the sport and I believe its return will bring joy to all our athletes.

"Given the opportunity, we will do our best to make sure that we observe social distance.

"We are looking forward to restarting despite the season having been disrupted, a bit, because we can always try and catch up."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.