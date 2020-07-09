Zimbabwe: Council Steps Up Efforts to Boost Water Availability

Sanyati Rural District Council has stepped up efforts to improve the availability of healthy and potable water to its various communities under its jurisdiction in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

The council's chief executive, Mr Archim Shadaya recently told The Herald that the local authority was constructing more clinics to reduce the distances that people have to travel to access health care.

"We have managed to build two clinics namely Chegutu 6 Clinic (Ward 7) and Carfex Clinic (Ward 4), and residents are now receiving primary health care," he said.

He said his council was also addressing water supply issues at the clinics through drilling boreholes.

"We are also working on renovating an old farm house in Ward 5 into a clinic. Bills of quantities have been done of what is required to make the structures suitable for operating and procurement proceedings are currently underway," he said.

Council, he said, has upgraded its water supply system to address challenges faced at Sanyati growth point.

"We managed to procure four submersible pumps and were installed at Sanyati Growth Point. Two were installed at the raw water plant while the other two are at the purification plant."