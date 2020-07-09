Zimbabwe: Malajila's Cuma Academy Partner Dies

The director of newly-promoted ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League side, CUMA Academy, businessman Hurbert Manyowa, has died.

He was 48.

The Kadoma-based businessman is believed to have committed suicide, by taking cyanide at his home on Tuesday evening.

He co-owned CUMA Academy together with former Warriors striker, Cuthbert Malajila.

Manyowa's cousin, Chartie Mabheka, said the businessman was pronounced dead at a local medical facility.

"My brother, Manyowa, who was part of CUMA Academy, passed away on Tuesday after he reportedly took cyanide at his family home in Kadoma," said Mabheka.

"I received a call from his wife, saying all was not well at their home and I rushed there, he was pronounced dead when we arrived at the nearest medical centre.

"We have lost a pillar of strength, someone who was a unifier and had passion for football development."

Manyowa's friend, Kosmas Daka, known in social circles as "Cossy Rules" said this was a great loss to the Kadoma business community, in particular, and football, in general.

"We have been together for a long time and he was a man of the people," said Daka.

"We started from Division Two together until my side was promoted to Division One and I was happy that they had gained promotion as well.

"His dream was to see people happy and, as a councillor, I was encouraging him to take the same step in 2023 but it's unfortunate that he took his life.

"He was very influential, especially among the youths, and his death is not a loss to the Kadoma community only but to the nation at large." Manyowa is survived by wife Rejoice, two daughters and two sons.

Burial arrangements will be finalised in due course. Mourners are gathered at house number 6225, Tafadzwa Infill, Kadoma.