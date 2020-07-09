Sudan: HUDO Reports Three Murders in South Kordofan

Rashad / Kadugli — Last week, three men were shot dead in separate incidents in South Kordofan, the Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported in statements on Monday.

On June 29, while Ahmed Jadallah (48) was shot dead, when he grazing his cattle in the area of Gardoud Zahara in Rashad locality (formerly Abu Kershola locality).

When other herdsmen heard the shots, they ran towards the scene, and found Jadallah dead, and eight of his cows missing.

They took his body to El Fayed Um Abdallah town, 15 kilometres northeast of Gardoud Zahara, where he was buried. The case was reported to the police of El Fayed Um Abdallah.

The second killing occurred the next day, when farmer Idris Jabouna (23) was shot at his house in El Fayed Um Abdallah by two members of the recently dissolved Popular Defence Forces (PDF).

His neighbours found him "lying on the ground in a pool of blood," HUDO states. He told them the names of the two PDF soldiers that shot him. The neighbours took him to the health centre of the town where he died on arrival.

The neighbours reported the case to the police of El Fayed Um Abdallah. When the police attempted to arrest the perpetrators, they began shooting, causing the police agents to flee. No further attempts were made to apprehend the perpetrators.

Rickshaw

Last Thursday, Haydar Ebeid (43) was killed in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan. He was living in Khartoum, and had come to South Kordofan to visit his family in El Labu villages, about 25 km south-east of Kadugli.

In the morning of July 2, Ebeid rented a rickshaw in Kadugli to return to his village. When passing through El Saraf district, the vehicle was stopped by three masked men carrying firearms.

The men ordered Ebeid to disembark after which they shot him. He was hit in the head and the chest, and died soon after. The driver of the rickshaw reported the incident to the military post in El Saraf.

After four hours, army soldiers went to crime scene and took the body to Kadugli Teaching Hospital. The case was reported to the police.

In all three statements, HUDO expresses its serious concerns about "the security situation and civilians' safety in conflict areas" and calls upon the Sudanese government "at state and central level" to immediately investigate the cases, to address the insecurity in South Kordofan's Nuba Mountains, and to disarm the militiamen in the region.

Radio Dabanga reported on Sunday that a group of militiamen shot Ishag Mustafa dead, when he was carrying passengers in his rickshaw to Hamra, about 20 km southeast of Kadugli.

On May 21, armed men wearing uniforms of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stopped a vehicle near Kadugli, and asked the driver and passengers about their tribal affiliation. When one of the passengers said he belonged to the Nuba Reika tribe, they killed him on the spot.

