Sudan: Dismantling of Criminal Network On Human Trafficking in Khartoum State

Khartoum — The General Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Foresnic Science has managed to end the adventures of a criminal network that is active in human trafficking and requesting financial ransom in exchange for the release of the victims.

The Director of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Inquiries Maj. Police Khalid Mahdi said that the Department for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings at his Directorate had monitored criminal activity for a network that has been holding foreign victims and asking for financial ransom in exchange for their release, which is a crime of extortion, adding that a specialized field team has been assigned to arrest the members of the network and rid the victims from their grip.

He explained that the specialized team has been working on the implementation of a tight plan through a qualitative process after it revealed the dimensions of the crime through a careful monitoring and close follow-up to the movement of the network. He added that the victims, who were freed, included sevev girls and one young man, in addition to the seizure of two of the suspect, in the area near Ibrahim Malik Hospital, Khartoum.

Maj. Police Mahdi stated that a Toyota Hulux car was also seized, revealing that the defendants requested an amount of $ 5,000 as a ransom for each victim, explaining that legal procedures were taken under the Article 8/7 of the Human Trafficking Law in the specialized circle.

He disclosed that the victims were safely freed and provided with the necessary medical care and psychological support.

The Director of the General Directorate of Investigations and Criminal inquiries pointed out that human trafficking crimes were considered as one of the most crimes that threaten societal peace, cause increased security tensions and violate the principles of human rights recognized across the divine religions and international and national laws. Besides that, "this practice is classified as one of the patterns of the transnational crimes that disrupts the development process and wastes the efforts of states, through harming the human cadre by limiting their freedom by force and by blackmailing the victim.

He affirmed the ability of his administration to monitor all criminal activities in this regard, in addition to the close cooperation with the countries of the region to eliminate this phenomenon and bring those involved to justice.