Sudan: Dismantling of Criminal Network On Human Trafficking in Khartoum State

8 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Foresnic Science has managed to end the adventures of a criminal network that is active in human trafficking and requesting financial ransom in exchange for the release of the victims.

The Director of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Inquiries Maj. Police Khalid Mahdi said that the Department for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings at his Directorate had monitored criminal activity for a network that has been holding foreign victims and asking for financial ransom in exchange for their release, which is a crime of extortion, adding that a specialized field team has been assigned to arrest the members of the network and rid the victims from their grip.

He explained that the specialized team has been working on the implementation of a tight plan through a qualitative process after it revealed the dimensions of the crime through a careful monitoring and close follow-up to the movement of the network. He added that the victims, who were freed, included sevev girls and one young man, in addition to the seizure of two of the suspect, in the area near Ibrahim Malik Hospital, Khartoum.

Maj. Police Mahdi stated that a Toyota Hulux car was also seized, revealing that the defendants requested an amount of $ 5,000 as a ransom for each victim, explaining that legal procedures were taken under the Article 8/7 of the Human Trafficking Law in the specialized circle.

He disclosed that the victims were safely freed and provided with the necessary medical care and psychological support.

The Director of the General Directorate of Investigations and Criminal inquiries pointed out that human trafficking crimes were considered as one of the most crimes that threaten societal peace, cause increased security tensions and violate the principles of human rights recognized across the divine religions and international and national laws. Besides that, "this practice is classified as one of the patterns of the transnational crimes that disrupts the development process and wastes the efforts of states, through harming the human cadre by limiting their freedom by force and by blackmailing the victim.

He affirmed the ability of his administration to monitor all criminal activities in this regard, in addition to the close cooperation with the countries of the region to eliminate this phenomenon and bring those involved to justice.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.