Sudan, AOAD Agree On Ways to Provide Arab Food Security

Khartoum — Sudan, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) have agreed on ways to provide and secure the Arab Food Security in cooperation with the Arab countries in the agricultural and commercial fields.

This came in a meeting held on Wednesday between the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Eng. Issa Osman Sharif, and the members of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development chaired by its Director General, Professor Ibrahim Al-Dekhiari during the Emergency Session NO. 51 of the AOAD Executive Council.

The meeting underscored the necessity of building partnerships between Sudan and the Arab countries to achieve the greatest joint goals between Sudan and these countries to provide and secure food security.

Engineer said, in a statement to SUNA, that the meeting reviewed 12 items including a report on the performance of the previous period, the status of the organization, and the review of budget projects for the years 2020-2021-2022 and the final accounts for the previous period.

The minister pointed out that he presented to the meeting the report of Sudan, which included an explanation of the change that took place in all state institutions, revealing the agricultural situation, the resources available in Sudan and the deterioration in the agricultural sector during the period of the previous regime.

The minister indicated that the report reflected Sudan's efforts to provide food, while reaffirming the necessity to establish action to help secure Arab food security despite the challenges facing Sudan, calling for Arab countries to support Sudan and permanent contact with the AOAD to enforce all joint plans.