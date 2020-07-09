Sudan Presents Vision for Settlement of Disagreement Points Between Three Countries

Khartoum — Negotiations on filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam continued between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan.

The delegations of the three countries held separate bilateral sessions with the group of the observers and the experts.

The Sudanese delegation, headed by the Irrigation Minister, Professor Yassir Abbas, reviewed during the meeting his vision of how to address the points of disagreement between the three countries in their technical and legal aspects.

The Sudanese delegation has explained in details its proposals that include the formula of filling and refilling of the dam in the years of drought, the continuous operation, and the extent of the daily change of water flows to Al- Rosseiris Dam.

The delegation has also answered the questions made by the members of the expert and observers teams.

The experts were concerned with issue of the future water projects on the Blue Nile, and its relation to the water use between the three countries, while the discussions were marked by transparency and clarity.

The negotiating's' sessions will continue tomorrow, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in preparation for submitting the report to the Heads of State and Government meeting.