Liberia: President Weah Grieves Over Death of Late Honorable Munah Pelham-Youngblood ... Says She Was "A Pillar and Stateswoman"

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George M. Weah has expressed profound grief at the passing of Montserrado County Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood.

The late Honorable Pelham-Youngblood was one of the matriarchs of the Congress for Democratic Change and now the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change who campaigned vigorously to ensure the coalition won the 2017 general and presidential elections.

She died following a protracted period of illness.

President Weah described the deceased lawmaker as a pillar of the CDC and a great stateswoman whose active leadership role at the National Legislature contributed enormously to nurturing the country's democracy. She was also a strong advocate for women leadership and empowerment.

The Liberian Leader conveys his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, the House of Representatives and the Coalition for Democratic Change for the loss of a selfless public servant. He urged the family of the fallen lawmaker to take solace in the Lord and called on Liberians to remember them in their prayers.

The death of the Montserrado County District 9 Lawmaker is also a great loss to the Liberian entertainment industry which she was passionate about, as a former Miss Liberia 1st runner-up.

Dr. Weah said Representative Pelham-Youngblood's towering impact on every facet of Liberian life will be remembered for a long time.