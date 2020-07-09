Liberia: President Weah Grieves Over Death of Late Honorable Munah Pelham-Youngblood ... Says She Was "A Pillar and Stateswoman"

8 July 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George M. Weah has expressed profound grief at the passing of Montserrado County Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood.

The late Honorable Pelham-Youngblood was one of the matriarchs of the Congress for Democratic Change and now the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change who campaigned vigorously to ensure the coalition won the 2017 general and presidential elections.

She died following a protracted period of illness.

President Weah described the deceased lawmaker as a pillar of the CDC and a great stateswoman whose active leadership role at the National Legislature contributed enormously to nurturing the country's democracy. She was also a strong advocate for women leadership and empowerment.

The Liberian Leader conveys his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, the House of Representatives and the Coalition for Democratic Change for the loss of a selfless public servant. He urged the family of the fallen lawmaker to take solace in the Lord and called on Liberians to remember them in their prayers.

The death of the Montserrado County District 9 Lawmaker is also a great loss to the Liberian entertainment industry which she was passionate about, as a former Miss Liberia 1st runner-up.

Dr. Weah said Representative Pelham-Youngblood's towering impact on every facet of Liberian life will be remembered for a long time.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.