South Africa: Ex-VBS Treasurer Bought Porsche With Some of the Loot - After Two Crashes in Succession a Young Man Was Dead

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pauli Van Wyk

Almost a year later, the police are still investigating a case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving after a young man died in a car crash involving former VBS treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane and his VBS-funded Porsche Cayenne GTS.

Police are investigating eyewitness accounts and evidence suggesting that former VBS Mutual Bank treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane was involved in a vehicle crash in Lonehill, Johannesburg, in August 2019 from which he allegedly fled - just to crash into a second vehicle in an incident which proved fatal to a 24-year-old man.

In an unrelated case, the Hawks arrested Mukhodobwane in June 2020 in relation to the VBS bank theft and cover-up. Former VBS bank managers, auditors, directors and Mukhodobwane face a cumulative 47 counts of racketeering, money laundering, theft and fraud for stealing and distributing more than R2-billion from VBS, causing the bank to implode while the men attempted to cover up the scam.

Mukhodobwane declined, through his lawyer Barnabas Xulu, to comment on his involvement in the two vehicle accidents recorded by police...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

