Sudan: Mass Arrests End Tribal Fighting in Eastern Sudan

8 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

New Halfa — The tribal fighting in New Halfa in Kassala state has ended after the authorities launched massive arrests in the districts of the town where the violence occurred.

Fighting between Beni Amer and Nuba tribesmen erupted on Saturday. The violence went on for three days. One person was killed, and 46 wounded, five of them seriously. Some of them had to be transferred to hospitals outside New Halfa, the Resistance Committees of New Halfa said in a report yesterday.

The Resistance Committees appealed to all New Halfa residents to listen to the voice of reason, restrain themselves, and adhere to the curfew imposed on the town.

