Sudan: Protestors Demand Port Sudan Harbour Authorities Charged With Corruption Released

Port Sudan — Hundreds of relatives and colleagues of five detained employees of the Sea Ports Corporation marched to the Red Sea state government secretariat in Port Sudan yesterday, demanding their release.

The demonstrators decided to protest following the death of Sea Ports Corporations chief financial officer Osman Eshbedin, who was held for months on charges of corruption. The four other accused are all high-level staff members or retirees of the Sea Ports Corporation. Former director Jalal Shiliya is one of them.

Participants in the march presented a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister and the state governor, in which they described the complaints against the seaport staff members as "malicious" and "a case of clear targeting".

They demanded an investigation into the death of Eshbedin, and the release of the suspects. They say that the coronavirus health protocols are not implemented in the prison, as more than 15 inmates are held in one cell.

The memorandum also refers to a conflict of interests, as port staff members are part of the investigation committee. The protestors blame the committee that the employees are held for months without a trial.

The port workers threated with a strike if their demands are not met within 72 hours.

