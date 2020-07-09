Eritrea: Resolve to Strengthen Organizational Capacity

Asmara — At a virtual activity assessment meeting conducted on 5 July members of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Italy expressed resolve to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national development endeavors.

According to report the meeting was attended by Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador to Italy and representatives from the Italian cities of Milano, Brescia, Parma, Bologna, Pisa, Rome, Napoli, Bari, Teramo, Pascari, Catania, Genova and Firenze.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Nigisti Tsegai, chairwoman of the branch union, indicated that in past six months the activities of the union was confined in supporting the task force to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and that successful activities have been conducted.

Ambassador Fesehatsion Petros also gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland.

Similarly, the YPFDJ organization in Rome also conducted its annual congress meeting on 4 July.

At the congress activity reports were presented by various heads of the organization and new executive committee was elected.