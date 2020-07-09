Eritrea: Resolve to Strengthen Organizational Capacity

8 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — At a virtual activity assessment meeting conducted on 5 July members of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Italy expressed resolve to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national development endeavors.

According to report the meeting was attended by Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador to Italy and representatives from the Italian cities of Milano, Brescia, Parma, Bologna, Pisa, Rome, Napoli, Bari, Teramo, Pascari, Catania, Genova and Firenze.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Nigisti Tsegai, chairwoman of the branch union, indicated that in past six months the activities of the union was confined in supporting the task force to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and that successful activities have been conducted.

Ambassador Fesehatsion Petros also gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland.

Similarly, the YPFDJ organization in Rome also conducted its annual congress meeting on 4 July.

At the congress activity reports were presented by various heads of the organization and new executive committee was elected.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.