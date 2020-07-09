Eritrea: Community Support to Disadvantaged Families

8 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Residents of four administrative areas of Logo-Anseba sub zone extended financial and material support to families of the martyrs, disabled citizens and disadvantaged families in their areas with a view to ease the burden they might encounter due to the 'Stay at Home' guideline to combat the spread of corona virus.

Accordingly, over 150 thousand Nakfa and 19 quintals of food items were extended to disadvantaged families in Milezanay and Adi-Niamn administrative areas.

Likewise, over 30 thousand and 300 Nakfa that was collected in Mekerka administrative area in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day was disbursed to families of the martyrs in the area and that farmland of the families was also ploughed.

In related news a number of nationals inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of charge ranging one to four months.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.