Eritrea: Community Support to Disadvantaged Families

Asmara — Residents of four administrative areas of Logo-Anseba sub zone extended financial and material support to families of the martyrs, disabled citizens and disadvantaged families in their areas with a view to ease the burden they might encounter due to the 'Stay at Home' guideline to combat the spread of corona virus.

Accordingly, over 150 thousand Nakfa and 19 quintals of food items were extended to disadvantaged families in Milezanay and Adi-Niamn administrative areas.

Likewise, over 30 thousand and 300 Nakfa that was collected in Mekerka administrative area in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day was disbursed to families of the martyrs in the area and that farmland of the families was also ploughed.

In related news a number of nationals inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of charge ranging one to four months.