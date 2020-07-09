South Africa: A Second Lockdown Would Break South Africans

opinion

What must South Africans who diligently locked themselves down think of the state of play right now? It certainly does not inspire much hope in the government's efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

Resilience is generally considered to be a trait which relates to the personal strength of individuals to overcome issues pertaining to adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or significant sources of stress. These can come in a variety of forms - be it the sudden loss of a loved one, severe health issues, being affected by a crime, losing a job or undergoing a major life change. The ability to be resilient in the face of such issues is critical in relation to one's own personal growth and ability to move forward with one's life.

As South Africa continues to battle the spread of Covid-19 with the ever-present lockdown requirements and restrictions, it will require resilience from citizens across the country. The psychologists Norman Garmezy and Emmy Werner have published extensively on resilience through studies on young children, tracking how they have dealt with hardship. The research demonstrated how a supportive bond with a caregiver parent or teacher played a key role in their resilience. While in...