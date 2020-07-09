Sudan: Minister of Energy Reviews Prospects of Energy Cooperation With U.S. Deputy Chargé d'Affaires

Khartoum — The Minister of Energy and Mining Eng. Adel Ali Ibrahim has discussed the prospects of cooperation in the energy field with the US Deputy Chief of Mission to Sudan Ms Ellen B. Thorburn, in the presence of the General Manager of Sudapet Company, Eng. Ayman Abu Al-Goukh.

The Chargé d'Affaires affirmed the US government's support for power generation projects in Sudan.

The meeting touched on the possibility of implementing the agreement on the exploitation of the gas associated with oil and gas production from the Sudanese fields with the Norwegian American MPS company, which Sudapet had previously designed to take advantage of the gas burned in the two blocks (4) and (6) in Al-Foula.

Ms. Thorburn affirmed her support for the investment and cooperation between the two countries after the 20-year partnership between Sudapet and MPS Company to finance and implement the project on benefiting from the burned gas by assembling it in pipelines and converting it to a treatment plant to extract three products working to produce 460 megawatts of electricity in Al-Foula area, 350 tons per day of cooking gas, and 3,000 barrels of condensed gas.