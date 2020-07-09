Sudan: Minister of Energy Reviews Prospects of Energy Cooperation With U.S. Deputy Chargé d'Affaires

8 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Energy and Mining Eng. Adel Ali Ibrahim has discussed the prospects of cooperation in the energy field with the US Deputy Chief of Mission to Sudan Ms Ellen B. Thorburn, in the presence of the General Manager of Sudapet Company, Eng. Ayman Abu Al-Goukh.

The Chargé d'Affaires affirmed the US government's support for power generation projects in Sudan.

The meeting touched on the possibility of implementing the agreement on the exploitation of the gas associated with oil and gas production from the Sudanese fields with the Norwegian American MPS company, which Sudapet had previously designed to take advantage of the gas burned in the two blocks (4) and (6) in Al-Foula.

Ms. Thorburn affirmed her support for the investment and cooperation between the two countries after the 20-year partnership between Sudapet and MPS Company to finance and implement the project on benefiting from the burned gas by assembling it in pipelines and converting it to a treatment plant to extract three products working to produce 460 megawatts of electricity in Al-Foula area, 350 tons per day of cooking gas, and 3,000 barrels of condensed gas.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.