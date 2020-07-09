Nigeria: NWFL Cancels 2019/20 Season, Reverts to Straight League

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) headed by Aisha Falode in conjunction with women clubs owners and managers have unanimously agreed to cancel the 2019/20 season in the three tiers of the women's league.

The NWFL said yesterday that the move to protect the health of the players and officials in line with the Covid-19 protocols was reached after a video conference involving chairmen of the various clubs on Tuesday.

In the communique signed after the virtual meeting, by one of the clubs' chairmen, Abdul Sule, it was also agreed that in view of the approval of CAF to commence the CAF Women Champions League next season, it was agreed that, the 2020/2021 NPWL season be structured as straight league rather than the abridged version usually ending with a playoff.

The league leadership urged all clubs to give quality representation on the continent during the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.

" Clubs should be encouraged to prepare for the 2020/2021 season contingent upon the time the protocol for resuming sporting activities are approved.

"The league will resume after approval has been granted by the Sports Minister for the resumption of sporting activities in line with the protocols of the COVID-19 Presidential Tasks Force."

The meeting also agreed that the League Board will not compromise standards therefore, "the 2020/21 season will continue by abiding by the existing registration and every club should ensure that all necessary registration requirement should be put in place, as all registration for 2019/2020 will be carried over to 2020/21.

According to the communique, clubs are to use the period of the break to complete all registration processes including evidence of up to date payment of salaries of their players.